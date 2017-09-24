One killed in mass shooting at Antioch church, Nashville police say

Emergency vehicles line the scene where multiple shots were fired at Burnette Chapel Church of CHrist Sunday, Sept 24, 2017 in Antioch, Tenn. (Photo: Andrew nelles/The Tennessean)

At least one person has been killed and seven others have been injured at a church shooting in Antioch.

The shooter was wounded and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say a male gunman wearing a neoprene ski mask opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, killing a woman and injuring six others. One man who confronted the shooter was violently pistol whipped. All victims have been taken to the hospital.

A male member of the church exited the sanctuary, got a gun from his vehicle and confronted the shooter, who then shot himself, according to Don Aaron, spokesman for police.

All of the wounded have been taken to area hospitals, the fire department says. The majority are older adults. "All of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60," the Nashville Fire Department said.

The church, which has a weekly service at 10 a.m., is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road.

The area around the church is shut down, while police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for police is expected to address media shortly.

