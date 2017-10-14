North Korea once again threatens missile strike on Guam

An undated file photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency , the state news agency of North Korea, shows an 'underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile' conducted at an undisclosed location. (Photo: KCNA, EPA)

According to multiple reports, North Korea has raised yet another threat to launch a ballistic missile toward the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Tne new threat comes less than a week ahead of the planned start of joint US-South Korean maritime exercises, set to begin next week in the Asia-Pacific region. A Navy statement issued on Thursday said the exercises will include the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and at least two destroyers -- the USS Stethem and the USS Mustin. The exercises are scheduled to continue through October 26.

In August, North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency threatened "an enveloping strike at Guam." The same outlet renewed the threat on Friday. Guam is home to US military facilities with an estimated 6,000 troops.

Last month, North Korea's foreign minister told reporters that the nation's leader Kim Jong Un was considering "the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb" in the Pacific Ocean. The boast followed President Donald Trump's address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 19, in which he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea.

If North Korea does actually explode a nuclear warhead over the Pacific Ocean, some experts believe it would spur Trump into pushing for regime change in North Korea.

And a nuclear warhead aimed toward Guam would be considered a grave escalation of tensions between the totalitarian regime and Washington.



