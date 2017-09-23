WXIA
Strong magnitude 6.2 aftershock strikes Mexico City

AP , WXIA 9:34 AM. EDT September 23, 2017

MEXICO CITY - A strong aftershock has rolled through Mexico City, swaying buildings and sending some people running into the street.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

That's the region most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit on Sept.

It also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Thursday, killing at least 295 people.

It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

