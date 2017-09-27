This is the most popular city in the world to visit

WXIA
September 28, 2017

A new report lists Bangkok, Thailand as the world's most popular city among travelers.

The Mastercard Global Destination Cities report states that in 2016 Bangkok welcomed 19.4 million visitors who spent a total of $14.1 billion. The no. 2 city on the list, London, hosted 19.1 million visitors who spent a total of $16.1 billion.

The U.S. had one city in the top 20: New York, which ranked no. 6 with 12.7 million visitors in 2016. Those visitors spent a total of $17 billion.

Miami, meanwhile, is among the world's hottest destinations. The number of international overnight visitors it hosts annually grew by 10.2 percent between 2009-2016, according to the report.

Here's the top 20 destination cities from the report:

  1. Bangkok, Thailand
  2. London
  3. Paris
  4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  5. Singapore
  6. New York
  7. Seoul, South Korea
  8. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  9. Tokyo
  10. Istanbul, Turkey
  11. Hong Kong
  12. Barcelona, Spain
  13. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  14. Milan, Italy
  15. Taipei
  16. Rome
  17. Osaka, Japan
  18. Vienna, Austria
  19. Shanghai, China
  20. Prague, Czech Republic

