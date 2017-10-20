Toddler killed after recalled IKEA dresser crushes him

In 2015, after two children were crushed by IKEA drawer sets the previous year, the company issued a repair program for millions of chests and dressers that could tip over and crush children if they were not anchored to the wall.
While the repair program was considered a recall, people did not have to return the products, but instead could order or pick up a wall anchoring kit free of charge. The company reiterated its safety warnings in April 2016 after a third child died.
According to a statement from the one of the family's lawyers, Alan M. Feldman of Philadelphia's Feldman Shepherd lawfim, the recall was "poorly publicized by IKEA and ineffective in getting these defective and unstable dressers out of children's bedrooms."
