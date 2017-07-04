National Independence Day Parade held in nation's capital

NBC

The United States’ 241st birthday brought fireworks, music and parades to the nation’s capital.

The National Independence Day parade stepped off shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people braved the heat to watch floats, bands and other groups commemorate the nation’s independence.

The annual parade is part of the 4th of July schedule announced by the National Park Service.

Other events included the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the U.S. Navy Band concert and the Capitol Fourth event complete with fireworks.

