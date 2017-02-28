Photos of Alex Bridges Deaton, wanted by police for murder and aggravated assault, at different ages and weights. (Photo: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation/ Special to The Clarion-Ledger)

A $30,000 reward is being offered for a Rankin County man accused of committing two Mississippi homicides and a non-fatal shooting.

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, who has been the subject of national manhunt, is wanted in the shooting of a jogger early Friday morning and is a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson.

Law enforcement sources said Deaton, who has family in the Dixon community of Neshoba County, is also a suspect in the Thursday evening shooting of Brenda Strickland Pinter, 69, who was found inside the office of Dixon Baptist Church, though he has not been charged in that case.

Deaton is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said charges could be upgraded.

The reward is now up to $27,500 after starting with $2,500 offered by CrimeStoppers. Officials said that amount could continue to grow.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said police still aren't releasing a motive on why Deaton would have killed Robinson, whose cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

"Something inside him appears to have snapped," Bailey said.

In a press conference Monday, officials said Deaton was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend.

Deaton has a concealed carry permit and is believed to be in possession of several handguns, officials said. Bailey said Deaton is not only a threat to the public, he's a threat to law enforcement.

Robinson's body was found inside her home at the Vineyards Apartments near the Castlewoods subdivision in Rankin County Friday after the sheriff's department received a request for a welfare check. A deputy and a family member entered the home and found her, according to Bailey. Authorities said they believe she was killed late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, a jogger in the area had been shot by a man described as white with facial hair. She told police he had shot her out the driver's window of a small white SUV.

Robinson's white 2012 GMC Arcadia SUV was missing when her body was found.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher went to the crime scene Friday, officials said.

"We will resolve this case, sooner than later, we hope. These people who are victims have families," Fisher said.

Officials have executed warrants to search Robinson's apartment, Deaton's home and Deaton's truck. He has had a short conversation and exchanged texts with his mother on Saturday, officials said.

The $30,000 reward includes $20,000 from the FBI, $5,000 from the Rankin County Board of Supervisors, $2,500 from CrimeStoppers and $2,500 from PriorityOne Bank.

