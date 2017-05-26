NBA legends play for charity at The Lovett School

NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Dale Ellis led two teams of former pro basketball stars during a charity basketball game at The Lovett School.

ATLANTA - NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Dale Ellis led two teams of former pro basketball stars during a charity basketball game at The Lovett School.





The 3rd Annual Celebrity Basketball Game, sponsored by Aaron’s, Inc., Breakthrough Atlanta and the National Basketball Retired Players Association, raised money to help support Breakthrough Atlanta’s mission of providing an academically intense six-year path to college for middle school students and hands-on teaching internships for high school and college students.





Other NBA legends participating included Jaylen Brown, Tom Gugliotta, Stephen Jackson, Theo Ratliff, Peerless Price, Dale Davis, Deandre (Mosquito) Bray, Joe Smith, Jamario Moon and Drew Barry.

© 2017 WXIA-TV