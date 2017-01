Steve Handelsman (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

(NBC) -- Today is a bittersweet day.

It's our national correspondent Steve Handelsman's final day after 33 years with NBC News, and a decade before that with local stations.

From all over the world, he's brought the biggest stories home to us.

Here's a look back at some of his amazing work.

