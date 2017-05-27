Texas police show off new Corvette police cruiser

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Talk about serious horsepower. The New Braunfels police (NBPD) in Texas will soon be able to serve and protect a lot faster.
The department is showing off its Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
NBPD shared the photo on their Facebook page of the Corvette which was awarded to the department a few years ago after officers seized it during a meth bust.
It has 1,005 horsepower but it won't be used on the streets.
Instead, you'll see it during local parades and community outreach programs.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs