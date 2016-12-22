Neighbor describes chilling conversation with suspected killer

Justin Hess

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A neighbor is revealing a chilling conversation with a man just moments after he allegedly killed his own mother.

Police believe 31-year-old Justin Hess shot and killed his mother, Carol Hess, at their home in east Cobb County on Saturday night.

Neighbor Lyle Newson said he had an encounter with the suspected killer moments after.

Newson said that he and his girlfriend were about to leave their home for a holiday party Saturday night when they heard gunshots coming from the Hess home.

Newson says he opened his door and found Justin Hess outside.



“He’s got his gun on his hip, he's got his big knife on his hip,” Newson said.

Newson believes he was the first person to see Justin Hess after Hess allegedly killed his own mother.

PHOTOS: Justin Hess arrested in Marietta neighborhood

Newson and his girlfriend got in their car, called 911, and told neighbors he saw to stay inside.





Newson said that it wasn’t the first time they've been concerned about Hess.



“He’d ride around on his mountain bike with the rifle strapped on his back, the gun on his hip,” said Newson.



After calling 911, Newson's girlfriend called Carol Hess's phone to check on her. But Newson says Justin answered his mother's phone.



The man on the phone, who they believed to be Justin Hess speaking with a British accent, invited Newson’s girlfriend to come over.

“Come to me,” the man on the phone said. “If you are one of mine, you can sit in my car. If you give me problems, you die.”

After that shooting, police allege that Hess went to a Sandy Springs storage facility where he allegedly stabbed beloved music teacher William Haynes and stole his car.

Hess has not been charged yet with Haynes’ murder, but police say he is a suspect.