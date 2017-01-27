Neighbor's call serves as cornerstone to major Buckhead serial burglary investigation

(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA -- Police have connected more than 20 cases of burglary in the Buckhead area to one man - an arrest they believe will make a major dent in crime in the area.

Officials said that 44-year-old Jalim Basheer Hamlett was taken into custody and charged with burglary after he attempted to steal from a home on Northside Parkway NW. Investigators discovered that Hamlett was using rental cars to commit burglaries in the Buckhead area.

With help from a local rental car company, investigators were able to track the rental car that he was driving to the home on Northside Parkway. That's where they caught Hamlett and two others in the act of trying to burglarize a residence.

But the story actually begins months earlier in November, when resident Taryn Bowman just happened to be in the right place at the right time - and on the phone with the right person.

"Detective Bahry asked me to see if I saw a black pickup truck on the street," neighbor Taryn Bowman said. [The person] saw me and started heading out so I went behind him and got the license plate."

The Mount Paran resident just happened to be on the phone with the detective on this case when her neighbor called 911 because a man was breaking into her home.

"No, I had no idea," Bowman said. "I said he looked like a nice guy who was delivering laundry or a package."

That November day, she helped police get on Hamlett's trail - a man they said dealt in hard-to-track silver and electronics.

Police said they knew it was either one crew or one person, but at the time, they just didn't know who. But after that phone call, police spent hours tracking that first license plate. Months later, the police learned that Hamlett had rented more than 25 trucks in the past 6 months to pull off his heists.

Officials said 25-year-old Kareem El-Amin and 31-year-old Krystal Brown were also arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit burglary. Brown is also charged with theft by taking and a warrant out of another county.

Hamlett is now facing more than 20 additional charges for burglaries in the Buckhead area.

Bowman, is just glad to be part of a neighborhood on the alert.

"We have neighbors really on the lookout," she said. "It shows how effective that can be when neighbors, you know, see things that don't look right."

