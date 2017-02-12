Quentin Moses IMAGE GREG SPELL

MONROE, Ga – Quentin Moses, a standout defensive player for UGA who also played several seasons in the NFL, was among three people killed in a Sunday morning house fire.

Officials from the Monroe Fire Department say the Shamrock Drive residence was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived at 6:05 am.

Moses was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Firefighters also recovered the bodies of Andria Godard and her daughter, Jasmine Godard, age 10, from the house.

IMAGE; MONROE FIRE DEPARTMENT

The home’s roof collapsed as the fire was being brought under control. A neighbor said he saw Moses escape the home but said he was on fire.

"Quentin came out and he was on fire," Derrick Showes said. "He just fell to the ground and they sprayed him. They drug him to the ambulance and put him in the back of the ambulance."

Showes was still in shock from what happened.

"We were just hanging with them yesterday," he said. "We were just hanging with them yesterday. We were having fun."

The neighbor said Moses has lived there with his girlfriend and her daughter for several years.

"He bought her a little hover board," Showes said. "That basketball she just got Christmas. The trampoline - he was real cool."

Neighbors dropped off flowers and balloons to honor the victims on Sunday. In this neighborhood he was known as "Q" - a friendly man who everyone looked up to. Now they grieve for the three lives lost.

"I was just in shock," Showes said. "No one would have ever known this would happen."

And while the pain of such a sudden loss in their own neighborhood, several on social media have also begun leaving condolences for the family - including some from UGA.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

Here is a link to his bio on UGA's website.

Wow, our hearts are heavy as we pass along news that former #UGA DE Quentin Moses has passed away from a house fire in Monroe, Ga.



RIP, 94. pic.twitter.com/g7b9phgO6t — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) February 12, 2017

Former Dolphins LB Quentin Moses dead following house fire https://t.co/t3Gziszw5g — NFL World (@NFLWrld) February 12, 2017

Moses was assistant head coach at Reinhardt University, which is holding a vigil on Tuesday.

Quentin Moses most recently was coaching at @R_U_Football, one of the best NAIA programs in the country. Great guy and a #DGD pic.twitter.com/HVidw63InF — Michael Foster (@michaelsfoster) February 12, 2017

Prayers to the family of Quentin Moses a former @RAIDERS 2007 draft pick. You were my Rookie and I enjoyed watching you work. RIP ???????? — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) February 12, 2017

Sickened & disheartened to hear of the passing of Quentin Moses. BEST player I ever coached. So many stories/memories. RIP, "Q." #UGA pic.twitter.com/ghOmTqVV06 — Tom Poisal (@TomPoisal) February 12, 2017

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin's family," said Greg McGarity, UGA's director of athletics. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the university but also his hometown of Athens."

Moses was a defensive MVP for Georgia's 2005 SEC Championship team and a key reserve on the Bulldogs' squad that captured the 2003 SEC Eastern Division title. All told, he recorded 133 career tackles over four seasons, many of those behind the line of scrimmage.

PHOTOS: Home gutted in fatal Monroe, Ga. fire

Among Georgia's career leaders, Moses ranks second in tackles for loss with 44.5 and seventh in career sacks with 25.0. As a junior in 2005, Moses posted 20.5 TFLs and 11.5 sacks, tallies that rank No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, among the Bulldogs' single-season records.

An Athens native and graduate of Cedar Shoals High School, Moses was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team in 2003 and first-team All-SEC by both league coaches and the Associated Press in 2005.

Moses also was named to the American Football Coaches Association's Good Works Team as a senior in 2006.

Moses was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to play with the Arizona Cardinals in 2007 and the Miami Dolphins from 2007-10.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Quentin Moses. pic.twitter.com/kIJr1hu57f — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 12, 2017

My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short #RIP — Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) February 12, 2017

Moses' first career sack in the NFL came on Nov. 26, 2007, when he brought down Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethleiberger on "Monday Night Football."

Quentin Moses REINHARDT UNIVERSITY

“As a university founded and undergirded by our Christian faith, and in the words of St. Paul, ‘We do not grieve as those who have no hope’ because our faith teaches us that Quentin Moses is more alive now than he has ever been before in the presence of his Lord,” said Reinhardt President Kina Mallard.

Moses was serving his fifth season with Reinhardt as a defensive line coach.

“He was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the field and in the classroom,” said Reinhardt Head Football Coach James Miller. “We will miss his leadership, and I will miss his friendship.”

Reinhardt’s football team gathered on Sunday to talk about Moses and how the team will move forward.

“We talked together about what it means to lose someone so loved by our players, coaches and supporters of Reinhardt Eagles Football,” Miller said. “And we talked about how we will recover from this and go on to do the work that would make Coach Moses proud, together.”

IMAGE COURTESY REINHARDT UNIVERSITY

“Obviously our entire program is reeling today from this tragic news,” said Athletic Director Bill Popp. “Our biggest concern today is to do anything we can to support Quentin’s family and provide support and counseling for our student-athletes.”

A campus vigil is being planned for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Rip Quentin Moses, a homegrown Bulldawg. — Keasley L. (@KeasleyLewis) February 12, 2017

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

(© 2017 WXIA)