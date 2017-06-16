New details about missing Georgia girl revealed in court hearing

Tanya Tripp

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- New details about the disappearance of an Augusta teenager were revealed in a court hearing for the teen's mother on Friday.

A judge denied bond to Tanya Tripp, the mother of 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell.

Carwell hasn't been seen in more than two months. Earlier this month, authorities said they were treating the case as a homicide.

Both of the teen's parents are facing charges related to the teenager's disappearance.

Her father, Leon Tripp, was picked up in DeKalb County for the outstanding kidnapping case in Richmond County and faced felony charges of aggravated stalking, theft by taking and a probation violation from 2009.

Tanya Tripp was arrested for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a criminal. During the investigation, detectives said that she had moved from Augusta to the Atlanta area to be with Leon and tried to help him evade police.

In court on Friday, prosecutors said that Leon Tripp admitted to authorities that Carwell is dead.

"We now know have confirmed via statement ,and this is from Mr. Tripp, that Janell is not alive," said Augusta-Richmond County District Attorney Natalie Paine.

Investigators said that Leon Tripp traveled to Atlanta often during his daughter's disappearance.

The district attorney also said that Tanya Tripp was in constant contact with her husband throughout that time.

"They were in regular contact via cell phone records for an extended amount of time prior to Mr. Tripp's arrest," said Paine.

Carwell's remains have not yet been found.

