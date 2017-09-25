New Target store workers are about to get a raise

The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts at a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Southgate, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Just in time for holiday hiring, Target is giving its lowest-paid employees a raise.

They will be paid at least $11 an hour, starting next month, up from the current $10, and will see it rise to $15 by the end of 2020.

The Minneapolis-based chain announced Monday that the plan to raise the minimum hourly wage would help attract and retain good staffers.

"We care about and value the more than 323,000 individuals who come together every day with an absolute commitment to serving our guest," said CEO Brian Cornell. "Target has always offered market competitive wages to our team members."

The hourly wage increase also will apply to Target's 100,000-plus workers hired just for the holiday season.

According to Target, the $11-per-hour rate is higher than the minimum wage in 48 states and the same as the minimum wages in place in Massachusetts and Washington.

The chain's last major wage increase was in 2016 when it was raised to $10 an hour.

According to the job search site Glassdoor, Walmart cashiers start at $9.17; Costco cashier assistants at $12.56; and Amazon fulfillment center workers at $12.42.

"On average, we pay 30% more than traditional retail jobs," Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson said. "We’ve offered competitive wages since our company was founded in 1995."

Amazon wages depend on the market, building format, shift and employee background, she said.

At Walmart, hourly workers may jump to $10 an hour in as soon as 90 days upon successful completion of a training program, according to spokesman Kory Lundberg.

"Our approach has also been to evaluate store pay rates annually to ensure we are being competitive in each market," he said.

Costco could not be reached for comment.

"How much you pay is the No. 1 reason why someone chooses one job over another," said Brian Kropp, the human resources practice leader at the Stamford, Conn.-based research consultancy Gartner. "The hourly workforce will change jobs for a 25-cent difference."

He explained that at some companies, the turnover rate can be as high as 200%, which means lots of money spent on employee training. Offering higher wages may reduce the number of workers who quit and then need to be replaced and retrained.

"That’s a huge cost savings for a company," Kropp added.

There's been a vigorous push by unions and some local lawmakers in recent years to raise the earnings of the lowest paid. Labor advocates have called out the restaurant and retail industries in particular for their often low starting wages, as well as such practices as last-minute scheduling that they say disrupt the lives and incomes of workers.

Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia have a minimum wage that is higher than the $7.25 minimum set by the federal government, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. As of July, 39 cities and counties have given the green light to raising their local minimum wage, compared to the five municipalities that took a similar step before 2012.

"With a tightening labor market, competition for talent and the need to retain a skilled workforce, this is one more example of the investments retailers are making to compete successfully in an era of rapid transformation and disruption," said Matthew Shay, president of the National Retail Federation, about Target's wage increase.

The average Target store has 160 team employees, the company said.

Target stock closed Monday at $58.55, down 43 cents or 0.73%.

USA Today reporter Charisse Jones contributed to this report.

