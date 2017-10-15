NFL greats Jerome Bettis and Levon Kirkland headline Kids & Pros Fundraiser

NFL greats Jerome “The Bus” Bettis (NFL-1993-2005-Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers) and Levon Kirkland (NFL-1992-2001- Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles) will team up to take part in the Kids & Pros Locker Room Chat Annual Fundraiser in Atlanta.

Hosted by the nonprofit Kids & Pros, the Locker Room Chat will take place on Tuesday November 14, from 6:00-8:30 pm at the Brookfield Country Club in Roswell.

The brainchild of Kids & Pros Co-Founders and former Atlanta Falcons Buddy Curry and Bobby Butler, the event will feature a lively “roast” type atmosphere, hosted by former Atlanta Falcons QB Dave Archer, (NFL /WLAF/CFL - 1984-1992 Falcons, Redskins, Chargers, Eagles).

Bettis and Kirkland will go head-to-head off the field with other NFL Alumni to share stories and raise funds.

The event will benefit Kids & Pros, a local non-profit organization that hosts free youth football camps in Georgia and across the Southeast for kids ages 7 to 13 to learn about the sport and proper football technique.

Guests will have a chance to mix and mingle with former football legends and outstanding athletes and find out what “really” happened by going back in history and behind the scenes.

Entry to the Locker Room Chat is $100, which includes food, drinks, access to the auction, and seats at the Locker Room event.

Kids & Pros is a 501(c)3 organization, therefore, a portion of the entry fee is tax-deductible.

Sponsorships are also available for this event, but are limited.

