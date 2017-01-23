NFL star tells officer after arrest: 'I hope you die'

Adam Jones at his arraignment Jan. 3 in Hamilton County Municipal Court. (Photo: Enquirer file)

Police have released the Bengals' Adam Jones expletive-filled statements to a police sergeant the night he was arrested after an incident at the Millennium Hotel.

In a 20-minute video shows that Jones in the back seat of a Cincinnati police vehicle, Jones repeatedly shouts expletives at Sgt. Jarrod Cotton, who is African-American.

At one point, Jones says: "You a b---- a-- n----r. I hope you die tomorrow."

Jones also repeatedly tells Cotton, "Suck my d---."

Jones, 33, was arrested the early morning of Jan. 3 after being accused of disorderly conduct and assaulting a security employee at the Downtown Millennium Hotel.

Attorneys from Fessler, Schneider & Grimme, LLP, issued the following statement:

"Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis. As it relates to the allegations, and upon advice of counsel, Mr. Jones will not be commenting upon legal proceedings at this time. Mr. Jones is committed to the process of counseling and anger management, in order to ensure that such situations never occur in the future. Adam loves Cincinnati and considers it home. He sincerely apologize to the officers, the Cincinnati Bengals organization and all the fans in Cincinnati."

Editorial: Time for Bengals to send Pacman packing

Officials said Jones was pounding on hotel room doors. Hotel security came to investigate, and officials say Jones pushed and poked a hotel security employee in the eye.

Cincinnati police were then called.

While being arrested, court documents say Jones was “head-butting” and “kicking” at officers, trying to avoid being placed in a police vehicle. He was then taken to the county jail.

In the video, Cotton tells Jones, "You didn't want to cooperate... That's how we ended up where we are, now."

Jones seems to indicate that a video will clear him of the charges.

"It's all on camera," Jones says at one point.

In one exchange, Jones says: "You don't like me, do you?"

"I don't even know you," Cotton responds.

"F--- you, b----," Jones says.

Adam Jones released from jail

Jones also can be seen at least twice kicking the police vehicle's door, saying "let's go."

Moments before being removed from the vehicle, Jones tells Cotton that he'd "spit on your a--, if I could."

At the jail, officials said Jones was combative and had to be placed in "a restraint chair." Court documents say when a female nurse, following normal protocol, tried to examine Jones, he spit on her.

Among the multiple charges Jones faces is a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said the case against Jones is on hold until he finds out what kind of discipline, if any, the NFL imposes. Jones also faces misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

Jones' attorney, Alex Triantafilou, declined to comment about the video. Bengals officials have not commented about the case.

USA Today