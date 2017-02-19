Va. mansion owned by UAE burned to ground

MCLEAN, V - MCLEAN, Va. -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in McLean, Virginia Saturday morning.

The fire broke in the 800 block of Turkey Run Road around 8:30 a.m. Officials said the house was owned by the United Arab Emirates.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported. The family was alerted to this fire by smoke alarms and was able to escape. The fire has been put out.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Nothing left of mansion owned by United Arab Emirates in McLean near CIA after huge fire Saturday @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/UutWP8HqOx — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) February 19, 2017

Browser does not support iframes.

(© 2017 WUSA)