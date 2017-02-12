North Korea's missile launch condemned

NBC

South Korea on Sunday condemned a ballistic missile launch by North Korea, saying it was a grave threat to peace and safety on the Korean peninsula, and a clear violation of resolutions by the UN Security Council.

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast early Sunday morning. This is the first time the isolated nation has tested such a device since the election of President Donald Trump.

A South Korean foreign ministry spokesman said the missile launch shows Pyongyang is “fanatically obsessed” with nuclear and missile development.

South Korea’s defense ministry warned the regime will destroy itself if Kim John Un doesn’t give up the “delusion of nuclear missile provocations, saying “our military is prepared to immediately respond to any kind of North Korea provocation that threatens South Korea’s national security.”

Officials do not believe the missile was capable of reaching the United States.



Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved