Storm damage from strong storms on May 24, 2017. (Photo: Tyson Paul, Whitfield) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Five tornadoes touched down in northwest Georgia on Wednesday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The confirmed tornadoes were as follows:

Whitfield County

An EF-1 touched down at 9:45 a.m. about 4.1 miles north-northeast of Dalton along Highway 71. It snapped and uprooted several trees between 3rd Street and West Hill View Drive and continued northeast. The most significant damage was along the south end of Lynn Drive, where numerous large trees were snapped, the NWS said. A camper was also rolled about 20 yards.

Gordon County

An EF-0 touched down at 10:47 a.m. about a mile east of Resaca between Swan Drive NE and Fite Bend Road. Several large trees were snapped or uprooted in a 70-yard path. The tornado then moved across a wheat field and into a small wooded area where it snapped a few large tree branches, according to the NWS.

Another EF-0 touched down about 10:50 a.m. about 3.4 miles east-northeast of Resaca along Nicklesville Road. Damage to the roof of a home and a small barn was found, along with several snapped or uprooted trees, accordign to the NWS. The tornado was on the ground for about .3 miles before lifting.

Gilmer County

An EF-0 touched down about 11:16 a.m. about 7.4 miles west-northwest of Ellijay along Rogers Creek Road. Several large trees were found snapped and uprooted, according to the NWS. The tornado was on the ground for about a minute.

Fannin County

An EF-0 touched down about 2.3 miles northeast of Blue Ridge just east of Highway 515 along McKinney Road. Several large trees were snapped. This tornado was on the ground about 1 minute.

#Storm11: Your weather photos from strong storms on 5/24

No injuries were reported.

Two other tornadoes were also reported in Georgia. These were:

Laurens County

An EF-0 tornado touched down at 2:05 p.m. just off of Valambrosia Road. It crossed Clover Leaf Road where it blew some metal trim off of a mobile home and collapsed a small metal carport, according to the NWS. The tornado brought down some trees as it crossed Irish Lane. About 20 to 40 trees on a railroad track near Moore Station Road were brought down. The tornado finally lifted off the ground around Fairview Park Hospital. It was on the ground for about 5 minutes.

Toombs County

An EF-1 touched down in a residential portioin of Vidalia around 11:09 p.m. and headed across Highway 280. Several roofs of businesses were damaged, including a Shoney's. The tornado lifted just north of the city of Lyons along Highway 1.

PHOTOS: Storms around Central Ga. (May 24)





© 2017 WXIA-TV