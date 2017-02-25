Obama, daughter Malia take in Broadway show

NBC

NEW YORK, NY –- Former president Barack Obama and daughter Malia were greeted by fans Friday night as they headed out to see a Broadway show.

There was a strong security presence around the entrance to the building prior to the former president’s exit.

By the time he made his departure the street was thronged with people waiting to catch a glimpse of the former first family.

The crowds can be heard as the Obamas made their way to a waiting car.

The former president and his daughter saw a performance of “The Price.”

