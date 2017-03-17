Officials: Georgia man fatally shot during confrontation with Panama City Beach police

Shawn Anthony Dumitras (Panama City PD)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot during a confrontation with two Florida Panhandle police officers was from Georgia.



According to the Panama City Police Department, the shooting occurred late Tuesday night.



Panama City Beach police say the officers responded to an apartment parking lot after someone called 911 to report that a man had been passed out in the driver seat of a running car for about five hours.



Police say the man became hostile with them and fled. The officers chased him to a nearby shopping center and then into a residential neighborhood, where the man was shot.

He was later identified as 43-year-old Shawn Anthony Dumitras, of Villa Rica, Ga. According to the Panama City Police Department, Dumitras had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals for drug trafficking.

Dumitras' past includes an extensive criminal history involving drug trafficking and gun offenses, police said.



Chief Drew Whitman says the man was armed but didn't identify the weapon.

