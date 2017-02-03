Officials: House explosion likely triggered by gas leak

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities believe a gas leak was likely the cause of a house explosion that killed one man in White County on Friday.

Authorities were called to the house on Rhododendron Lane after nearby residents reported hearing a loud boom. Responders found the home completely destroyed. Several neighboring homes and nearly four acres of mountains also suffered damage from the blast.

Authorities said a man in his 70s was killed in the explosion.

"It appears to be some sort of propane leak, possibly inside the residence, that caused the explosion," said one official.'

Neighbors said they heard -- and felt -- the force of the blast.

"It was really scary -- it was like a bomb went off," said Lauren Potts.

Residents said there was no sign or smell of gas before the explosion, which happened around 10:45 a.m.

"I was inside making myself breakfast. Right when I hit the button on the microwave, you just heard an explosion," Potts said.

Potts said items were knocked off her wall and glass shattered in her home.

In all, firefighters said around seven homes sustained damage from the explosion. None of those residents were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the identity of the man killed likely won't be determined until next week.

