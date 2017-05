One person was found inside an Alpharetta home that caught on fire overnight. (WXIA)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- A man was stabbed to death before a fire at an Alpharetta home, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed.

The body of Omar Soto was discovered in a home on Birch Rill Drive around 1 a.m. on May 13. Police had previously said that they believed the Soto was dead before the fire.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

