First flu-related death in Georgia this season reported

ATLANTA -- Georgia's Department of Public Health is now confirming the first death in the state from the flu this season.

The person with the flu who died was an elderly patient, in north Georgia, who had additional ailments, as well. Georgia's DPH says the flu was one factor in the patient's death.

"The flu is absolutely a deadly virus," 11Alive Medical Correspondent Dr. Sujatha Reddy said on Sunday.

At this point in the flu season last year, there was also one flu-related death in Georgia. By the time last year's flu season ended, seven patients had died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that nationally, the flu is most severe in four states -- including Georgia. In addition to Georgia, their report shows the level flu is highest in Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, and New York City.

"The reason is very simple -- it is the airport," said Dr. Anthony Ferrara of Urgent Care at Peachtree. "Diseases always spread at airports of travel."

What also concerns doctors and state health officials is that this year's flu has been tougher for many to shake. So far, the flu has sent more people to the hospital than it did last year at the same point in the flu season.

No one is sure why, just yet.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, between October 1, 2016 and January 8, 2017, the flu has sent 108 patients to hospitals.

That's compared to 33 flu patients in hospitals between October 1, 2015 and January 8, 2016.

Dr. Reddy said even more flu cases may soon occur because of a post-holiday spike.

"Think about it, people are with their families, they're in large gatherings, they're around a lot of people, and you're mainly indoors," Dr. Reddy said. "So there you see how the flu can spread quickly. So after the holidays, it's not uncommon to see a spike."

But she said protection is simple.

Influenza-like Illness Activity Level Indicator: Week ending Dec. 31, 2016

"Fortunately for us, the flu vaccine was a good match, this year," Dr. Reddy said. "Getting the flu vaccine will protect you. So that's, obviously, an easy thing people can do to protect themselves from the flu."

Dr. Reddy said the flu vaccine is no guarantee against getting the flu, but it does guarantee that most of those who are vaccinated, who get the flu, anyway, will have much milder, and shorter, illnesses. She pointed out that the flu vaccine takes about two weeks to take effect. So the sooner people get the shot, the better.

