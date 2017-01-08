Officials report first flu-related death of the season

ATLANTA -- Officials have just confirmed that Georgia saw its first death this season from the flu.

And serious cases of flu are up over last season. The person who died with the flue was an elderly patient in north Georgia. The patient died shortly after Christmas but the death was confirmed only recently.

"The flu is absolutely a deadly virus," 11Alive Medical Correspondent Dr. Sujatha Reddy said.

It's one flu-related death in Georgia, so far, this season - on pace with the previous season.

Overall in 2016, there were seven deaths that were flu-related.

Right now, what also concerns doctors and state health officials is that the flu has been tougher for many to shake - sending more people to the hospital than it did last year at the same time.

No one is quite sure why, just yet.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the flu has sent 108 patients to hospitals so far this year.

That's compared to 33 flu patients in hospitals at the same point last year.

And Dr. Reddy said even even worse may soon be upon us - the post-holiday spike.

"Think about it, right? People are with their families, they're in large gatherings, they're around a lot of people and you're mainly indoors," Dr. Reddy said. "So there you see how the flu can spread quickly. So after the holidays, it's not uncommon to see a spike."

But protection is simple.

"Fortunately for us, the flu vaccine was a good match, this year," Dr. Reddy said. "Getting the flu vaccine will protect you. So that's obviously, an easy thing people can do to protect themselves from the flu."

Dr. Reddy points out the flu vaccine takes about two weeks to take effect. So the sooner people get the shot, the better.

(© 2017 WXIA)