Olympian, former president weigh in on rising tension between U.S., North Korea

President Donald Trump is not yielding in his feud with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and continued his verbal attacks against the state head.

Speaking at a rally for Senate-hopeful Luther Strange in Alabama on Friday, the President blamed his predecessors for the current state.

“Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago,” said President Trump.

The war of words between Trump and Kim Jong-Un has sparked praise and criticism.

One of the President’s top allies, Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, took to Twitter to defend Mr. Trump saying, “(The President) sent a loud message to financial institutions around the world: choose between doing business with the US or supporting a rogue regime.”

Meanwhile, former President Jimmy Carter, while receiving an award at Georgia Southwestern University, spoke about his top priority during his time in the White House was to keep the US at peace, a topic he also spoke about during last week's Conversation with the Carters.

“I was fortunate enough to never drop a bomb,” Carter said. “We never fired a bullet, we never launched a missile when I was in office, and I hope that we can return to that commitment of peace and human rights sometime in the future.”

In the wake of the rising tension, Austria, France and Germany have threatened to skip the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea due to concerns about North Korea. On Friday, 2014 Silver Medalist Elana Myers said she’s monitoring the threats closely.

“Leading into any Olympics, there are security concerns,” said the bobsledder, who grew up in Douglas County, “We have faith and confidence that the U.S. Olympic Committee is looking out for our best interests.”

