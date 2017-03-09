On-demand fitness eats up more workout dollars

Atlanta-based Cardlytics is out with research that shows consumers are spending more money for on-demand fitness.

With a secure view of purchase data from 120 million bank accounts from more than 1,500 U.S. financial institutions, Cardlytics found that spending for workout apps and streaming videos jumped more than 37 percent in 2016 compared to the year before.

Cardlytics analysis also found that 66 percent of users came from the traditional gym model.

"Users of the fitness apps and streaming models like the flexibility in workout time and length," said Dani Cusion, Cardlytics Chief Marketing Officer. "They like the ability to exercise from home and to choose from many different work outs."

Small, speciality studios like yoga studios and cross-fit gyms are seeing little change in membership numbers, according to Cardlytics.

