One dead after Cherokee County accident

(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Cherokee County officials have confirmed one death in a four-car accident late Friday night.

The accident happened on Hickory Flat Highway at Jep Wheeler Road around 7:30 p.m. Sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed that one young man died in the accident.

The driver believed to be at fault in the accident was taken to North Fulton Hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. The accident is still under investigation.

