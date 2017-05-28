Police: Stolen car hits Ferrari in southwest Atlanta, kills passenger

(Photo: Ryan Kruger/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are investigating after a fatal accident in southwest Atlanta involving a Chevrolet and a Ferrari.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon in the area of McDaniel and Peter streets. Police believe a Chevrolet Malibu - which had just been stolen from the West End Mall - ran a red light while being pursued by police.

The resulting accident killed the female passenger of the Ferrari. However the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured. Police said the suspect in the Malibu was taken into custody.

At this time, no names have been released. 11Alive is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

