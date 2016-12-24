One dead in Georgia 400 Christmas Eve crash

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga -- One person was killed during an early Saturday morning crash in Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the man was ejected from his car and struck by several vehicles at Georgia 400 southbound at Lenox Road around 5:40 am.

Several lanes were closed while police cleared the accident, but all lanes have since reopened.

This story is developing.

