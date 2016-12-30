One man's solution to youth violence: Put them to work

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A pair of teen deaths has sparked concern about youth violence in Clayton County.

On Thursday, 15-year-old Keyontae “Jeremiah” Ross was found shot to death on a neighbor’s front law in the 1100 block of Kristen Cove.

Last month, another teen, 17-year-old Cedric Clark, was found shot dead in the backyard of a home on Eagles Feather Lane.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old in Clark’s murder. No arrests have been made in Ross’s death.

Greg Mason, whose barbershop is just a few blocks away from where Ross was discovered, believes there’s a way the community can help stop teen violence.

"Give them a chance at working,” Mason said.

Mason has personal experience. He spent time behind bars as a youth decades ago. Now he’s co-owner of G&G Barbershop.

"So easy to get in trouble,” Mason said. “Once you get into it, it's hard to get out of it."

Mason is doing his best to help 16-year-old Tyrell Allen.

“He didn't ask me for a job," Mason said. "I offered him a job."

Tyrell lives in a very tough neighborhood. Mason didn't want him to be another senseless, faceless headline. He sees potential in not only Tyrell, but his younger brothers.

So now when Tyrell is not in school, he's actively sweeping the floor, picking up trash or whatever needs to done to keep him busy and off the streets.

"Give them more of an opportunity,” Mason said.

It's the same opportunity he gave Michael Smith 20 years ago. To keep guns and drugs out of Smith’s hangs, Mason gave him a broom and direction.

"He says when you're not at school, you're working,” Smith said.

Smith now works for the U.S. Navy in San Diego. He retires in 10 years.

"We so push our community away,” Smith said.

Mason said it really does take a village to curb the violence.

"A lot of kids now, you push them away and ... they want to go out and do something,” he said.

Mason said he's helped dozens of teens stay on the right path over the last decade.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.



