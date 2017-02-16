Operation Parlay | Authorities: Online sports betting ring operated out of Georgia homes

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities said an alleged online gambling operation has been traced back to two Georgia homes.

On Thursday, agents from multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants at a home in Woodstock, Ga. and another in Cumming, Ga.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an investigation by the Fairfax County Virginia Police Department traced illegal online gambling activity back to the two Georgia homes. One of the homes was off of Somerset Court in Cumming, while the other was on Santa Anita Trial in Woodstock.

Authorities said Frank Michael House was facilitating online bets using the website East407, which allowed players to place bets on college and professional sporting events.

House, 54, was arrested and charged with felony commercial gambling, two counts of possession of oxycodone, possession of methylene, possession of MDMA, possession of Deca and sustanon steroids and possession of drug-related items. He's being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Parlay: Bringing Down the House," is ongoing.

