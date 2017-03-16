Operation Spring Clean: 48 arrested on drugs, weapons charges

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. -- A nine-month investigation led to the arrest of 48 people on drugs and firearms charges in Gordon County.

According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, the investigation centered on the distribution of methamphetamine and other Schedule I and Schedule II drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized more than 5 pounds of meth, valued at more than $112,000, and "a number of illegally held firearms."

Operation Spring Clean mug shots

Those arrested include:

(Note: Persons listed as “Outstanding” are still at large, and the public is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office or 911 with any information concerning their whereabouts)

-Keyon Marcus Taylor, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-William Wade Raper, Jr., Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Michael Lynn Upshaw, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Travis James Bartsch, Sale of Marijuana, Outstanding

-Debbie Marie Boggs, Sale of Schedule II Drugs, Outstanding

-Valerie Leann Richmond, Sale of Heroin, Outstanding

-Trina Dawn Blanchard, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Brittany Nichole Bradshaw, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Stephen Tracy Jackson, Sale of Marijuana, Outstanding

-Alanna Ryan Talley, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Michael George Davis, Jr., Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Zachary Wayne Baldwin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Victor Heath Melville, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Outstanding

-Douglas Walter Defoor, age 50 of 167 Holly Hill Court, two counts Sales of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Annie Gwendolen Timms, age 34 of 288 Iracille Lane, Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, arrested 3/13/2017

-Penny Diane Stanley, age 45, 2895 Pine Chapel Road, Resaca, Two Sales of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017.

-Scott Allan McDougle, age 31, 687 Johnson Lake Road, Adairsville, Sale of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Zachary Douglas Lumpkin, age 21, 663 Midway Road, Resaca, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Terry Lee Chamlee, age 59, 114 Cherri Drive, two Trafficking Methamphetamine, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-David Lamar Burns, age 31, 193 Baker Road SE, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Anthony Calvin Mills, age 28, 428 W. Belmont Drive, Sale of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Ashley Marie McNabb, age 22, Homeless, Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, arrested 7/26/2016

-Lacresha Renee Scott, age 35, 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. E5, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 7/26/2016

-Floyd Clifford Dyer, age 56, 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. H1, two Sales of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, arrested 6/3/2016

-Leslie Marie Townsend, age 28, 289 Cagle Road, Fairmount, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, arrested 10/4/2016

-Tyler Corbin Payne, age 26, 1605 Dews Pond Rd., Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, arrested 10/3/2016

-Mario Santana, Jr., age 34, Homeless, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, arrested 6/14/2016

-Kelly Lane Collins, age 49, 288 Iracille Ln., three Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Tony Lemoyne Daniel, age 56, 148 Kinman Rd. SW, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 8/16/2016

-Brandon Kelly Collins, age 24, 288 Iracille Ln., Sale of Methamphetamine, 3/13/2017

-Travis Lynn Byrd, age 48, 117 Liberty Place, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 11/9/2016

-Aresha Michelle Harlan, age 55, 732 MLK Dr., two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 1/28/2017

-Courtnie Diane Veler, age 27, 290 Louise Ln., Sale of Methamphetamine, Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, arrested 12/3/2016

-Jimmy David Collins, age 40, 2637 Red Bud Rd., two Trafficking Methamphetamine, two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 1/6/2017

-Jason Thomas Byers, age 29, 871 Beckwith St., Atlanta, Sale of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Angeline Joy Nannie, age 47, 217 Chance Dr., two Sales of Methamphetamine, arrested 3/13/2017

-Neal Roger Fowler, age 55, 1207 Moores Ferry Rd., Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Drug Related Objects, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, arrested 1/26/2017

-Braulio Salgado Jiminez, age 34, Refused at Intake, two Sales of Methamphetamine, two Trafficking Methamphetamine, arrested 9/15/2016

-Michael Leon Patton, age 44, 250 Hufstetler Rd., Resaca, two Trafficking Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Drug Related Objects, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, arrested 12/13/2016

-Charles Robert Baker, age 50, 204-B Town Creek Rd., Possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Sale of Methamphetamine, arrested 11/4/2016

-Carl Douglas Towe, age 49, 694 Buttrum Rd., Adairsville, Possession of Methamphetamine, arrested 11/4/2016

-Chris Brock Fowler, age 19, 250 Blue Holly Dr., two Sales of Marijuana, arrested 3/13/2017

-Trajon Jerome Alexander, age 18, 342 Jolly Rd. Sale of Marijuana, arrested 3/13/2017

-Mason Evan Smith, age 19, 1100 Dews Pond Rd. SE, Sale of Marijuana, arrested 3/13/2017

-Jerry Ray Graham, age 31, 2895 Pine Chapel Rd. Resaca, Sale of Marijuana, arrested 3/13/2017

-Lillian Yvonne Helton, age 28, 233 Corey Rise Dr., Possession of Methamphetamine, arrested 2/13/2017

-Paul Quinton Helton, age 53, 233 Corey Rise Dr., Possession of Methamphetamine, arrested 1/13/2017

-Albert Craig Hawkins, age 53, 1451 Heather Way, Dalton, three Sales of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, arrested 7/26/2016

