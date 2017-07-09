Orangutan caught after S.C. zoo escape

(Photo: Courtesy of WYFF-TV, Greenville, S.C.)

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Visitors of a South Carolina zoo were forced to hide indoors after one of the animals - an orangutan - escaped its enclosure.

Jeff Bullock with the Greenville Zoo told sister station WYFF that the large creature was able to make a hole in the top of his enclosure and climbed out Sunday morning.

During that time, which lasted about 30 minutes, guests were moved to safe areas as zoo staff worked to get the orangutan back inside. Bullock told WYFF that the primate never wondered away after his escape.

After being placed back in the enclosure, zoo officials said they were able to successfully repair the escape route. However, until a permanent fix is put into place, the orangutans will remain off exhibit.

