Outrage prevents some AT&T customers from calling 911

TUCKER, Ga. -- AT&T says an outage prevented some in the metro Atlanta area from calling 911.

According to DeKalb County Police, customers with the 404 area code and the exchange of 284, 286, 288, 289 or 534 were asked to call (678) 406-7929 or (404)294-2911 in the case of an emergency.

The outage lasted about an hour and was resolved around 1:30 p.m.

