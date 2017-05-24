Brave Conquers Fear: Bash Hagelin

Bash was born with a rare condition named arthrogyposis. He had stiff joints, weak muscles and could not bend his elbows or knees. He is 6-years-old and recently unbuckled his own seatbelt for the first time. "Tah-Dah!" He cheered.

WXIA 10:00 AM. EDT May 24, 2017

