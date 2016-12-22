Barbara Simmons: Breast Cancer Survivor Profile

The fight against breast cancer takes many forms. It's a mother enduring months of chemotherapy to spend more time with her children, or a grandmother sewing comfort gifts to inspire others battling the disease. In this series, hear the inspiring stories of breast cancer fighters, survivors and crusaders who are determined to win the battle against this disease.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cobb County Animal Control holds holiday promotion
-
Attorney Tex McIver surrenders to police
-
Goodwill apologizes to homeless woman
-
East Point officers sentenced in tasing death
-
'Lucky' dog rescued after severe neglect; pet sitter investigated
-
Pet sitter accused of abandoning animals
-
Social media remembering Alan Thicke
-
Attorney charged in wife's shooting death
-
Search warrants issued in pet sitter case
More Stories
-
Neighbor describes chilling conversation with…Dec 22, 2016, 7:22 p.m.
-
Atlanta attorney charged in wife's death issued…Dec 22, 2016, 10:54 a.m.
-
UGA assistant coach fined $25K for involvement in…Dec 22, 2016, 4:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs