Piedmont Survivors June 2017

Hearing the words, “You have cancer,” can be devastating. But a cancer diagnosis does not mean that life as you know it has come to an end. More than 15.5 million people in the United States are living with cancer and there are more than 32 million cancer survivors worldwide. As we celebrate National Cancer Survivors Week, hear the stories of patients who bravely fought the battle against cancer—and won.

The fight against breast cancer takes many forms. It's a mother enduring months of chemotherapy to spend more time with her children, or a grandmother sewing comfort gifts to inspire others battling the disease. In this series, hear the inspiring stories of breast cancer fighters, survivors and crusaders who are determined to win the battle against this disease.

