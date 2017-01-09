NEW YEAR, NEW YOU: LIVING HEALTHY CAN LOWER YOUR RISK FOR BREAST CANCER

Susan G. Komen_JAN 2017

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to live a healthier lifestyle, and at Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, our resolution, every year, is to better enable our communities to detect and survive breast cancer. Helping our communities with their goal to live healthier lifestyles is one element in seeing this mission through, and encouraging physical activity is a major component. It’s well known that being physically active not only helps you maintain a healthy weight and lowers your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, but scientific evidence also now shows that it can also help lower your risk of developing or dying from breast cancer.

According to multiple studies (linked above), regular exercise lowers breast cancer risk by about 20 percent. The more active a person is, the greater the benefit. However, you don’t need to have a strenuous exercise routine to benefit. Simply taking a 30-minute walk five times a week instead of sitting still can lower breast cancer risk by about 15 percent in postmenopausal women.

Additionally, those studies show that physical activity after a breast cancer diagnosis is associated with a lower risk of recurrence and increased chance of survival. Survivors who get between nine and 23 hours of activity a week (roughly three to nine hours of walking) had a 35 to 40 percent lower risk of recurrence compared to survivors who are less active.

It’s never too late to get active:

Breast cancer survivors, including those who were not active before diagnosis, reap many benefits by getting active after treatment ends. Other women can adopt a more active lifestyle at any age and reduce their breast cancer risk. However, a common issue many women face is finding the time. So here are some great tips to help you become more active in 2017:

Join a team and train for Komen Atlanta’s annual RACE for the Cure in May!

Incorporate activities you enjoy (dancing, gardening, etc.) to make exercise less of a “chore.”

Use the stairs instead of the elevator whenever you can.

Try some of the best, free workouts on YouTube.

Walk or bike instead of driving.

Walk the dog.

Check out the sites along Atlanta’s trails like the Beltline or the Silver Comet Trail.

Use your lunch break to go to the gym, take a walk or stretch.

ClassPass is a great option to try out multiple fitness classes in any city and find what you love!

Plan active and fun vacations.

Wearable activity trackers are a great way to measure and increase your daily steps.

Join a recreational sports team or a local Meet-Up group.

Use a stationary bicycle, treadmill or even yoga while watching TV.

Enlist a friend or group of friends and hold each other accountable.

What is RACE, and how can I get involved?

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® Series is the world’s largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer with over one million participants coming together world-wide every year to take part in the fight against breast cancer. It’s also a great way to meet your fitness goals while giving back to the community!

This year, the Atlanta RACE is on Saturday, May 13, 2017, and 100 percent of the net proceeds are used to fight breast cancer on 2 fronts (1) here in metro Atlanta by providing screening and other services to those who could not otherwise afford them; and (2) globally by funding breast cancer research to find the cures.

In addition to raising funds for the breast cancer movement, Race for the Cure® also increases awareness, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

To learn more and register for this year’s event, please visit KomenAtlanta.org/race.

Make 2017 your best year ever!

Start your New Year’s resolutions a little early and get a jumpstart on the benefits of physical activity. Being active makes you feel good—inside and out. It is one of the few things that you can do to take charge of your health and lower your risk of breast cancer. And, for survivors, regular exercise lowers the chance of recurrence, increases survival and improves quality of life. Adding even a little activity to your day helps improve your health and protects against breast cancer.

So, grab a friend, get active, start improving your health and lower your breast cancer risk today!