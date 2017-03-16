Greater Atlanta Logo

"Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be More Than Pink™"

Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta strives to keep the women of Atlanta healthy. By 2026, their goal is to reduce the current breast cancer rate by 50 percent. Please join us as we support Race for the Cure. For more information about registration, see below:

Komen Greater Atlanta Race for the Cure®

Saturday, May 13, 2017

1-mile Walk - 7:30am

5k Run/Walk - 8am

Lenox Square, Atlanta, GA

Help Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta reach their goal of raising $1,000,000,000. Register for Race for the Cure here.

