Sam Humphrey: A Breast Cancer Crusader

Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta_June 2017





Samantha Humphrey is a 16-year old from Dunwoody, GA. In many ways, Sam is just like her peers. She is a straight A student, involved in extracurricular sports and organizations and enjoys spending time with her friends. But what makes Sam unique is her dedication to the fight against breast cancer.

It all began when she was 7 years old. Sam attended Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta’s Race for the Cure to support her babysitter, who was running in honor of her grandmother. As a 7-year old, Sam fell in love with the excitement and the sea of pink at the Race. She couldn’t wait to participate in Race for the Cure the following year.

Inspired by survivors and thrivers, Sam participated in her first Race for the Cure in 2009 and fundraised $631 that year to help provide breast health services in metro Atlanta for those who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Now in her 8th year of participating in Race for the Cure, Sam is continually a top fundraiser for Komen. This year, her goal is to raise $8,085.01, which will bring her 8 year total to $30,000. Sam is an inspiration, and she knows that the color pink stands for much more than just awareness. It means action. Sam is truly more than pink.

You can join Sam in taking action in the fight against breast cancer by participating in the 2017 Komen Atlanta Race for the Cure on June 24, at Lenox Square. It is open to everyone, and all levels of fitness are welcome. Funds raised will support local breast cancer education, screening and diagnostic programs as well as global research efforts to find cures.

Register today.

It’s time to go beyond breast cancer awareness; it’s time to take action! Together will Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be More Than Pink.

