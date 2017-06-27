'A lot of prayers. A lot of tears. A lot of doubts' | Double amputee veteran prepares for first PTRR

ATLANTA - People run the AJC Peachtree Road Race for many different reasons. For Master Sgt. Cedric King, he's trying to prove a point not only to himself but to everyone who sees him on July 4th.

King told 11Alive how 9/11 and his service in Iraq changed his life forever; leading him and his family to Atlanta where he prepared to run the Peachtree for the first time.

"You have to retrain your mind to think that everything is possible. Life is the same as it was before. You just have to do everything a little bit different. Running was the same," he said.

King's run is sponsored by The Home Depot Foundation. It partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation to build him and his family a smart home to accommodate his unique needs.





© 2017 WXIA-TV