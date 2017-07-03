AJC Peachtree Road Race Forecast | Code Red

ATLANTA - Although we had lots of rain over the weekend, we are expecting it to be very hot and humid during the AJC Peachtree Road Race tomorrow, July 4.

Temperatures for the race are projected to start off in the 70's and end in the 80's. There is a 30% chance of rainfall later on in the afternoon, so maybe bring a rain poncho to your after-race-BBQ?

For the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to rise up to the low 90's and some scattered thunderstorm can be expected, so even if you're done with the race, keep an umbrella handy and of course, stay hydrated.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race has announced that all participants will be under a 'red alert'. What this means is that, since it is going to be so hot and humid, the body will be put into overdrive and have to work harder to stay cool as runners participate in the race.

Here is a hour-by-hour forecast of what to expect at each leg of the race.

So we are asking runners to please be cautious and hydrate very well before and during the race. There will be water stands all along the route of the race so be sure to douse yourself with some cool water as you progress through the race.

Have a wonderful race and an even better Fourth of July.

