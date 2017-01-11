AJC Peachtree Road Race to host 2017 USA 10K championships

Photo credit: Paul Kim

ATLANTA, Ga -- The USA 10K champion will be named on Independence Day as the men’s and women’s USATF 10K Championships return to Atlanta at the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Top U.S. athletes will kick off Atlanta’s July 4th celebrations alongside the 60,000 participants of the world’s largest 10K.

The 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race prize purse of $70,000 will be awarded exclusively to American athletes with the top male and female each earning $10,000.

This will be the sixth time the AJC Peachtree Road Race has hosted the men’s USATF 10K Championships and the third time to host the women’s race. The event most recently held the men’s and women’s championships in 2013 and 2014.

“It is an honor to bring the USATF 10K Championships back to the AJC Peachtree Road Race this year,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director. “Atlanta Track Club has a long history of hosting the best distance athletes in the U.S. at our flagship Fourth of July event, the AJC Peachtree Road Race. In partnership with USA Track & Field, we look forward to crowning the 2017 U.S. men’s and women’s champions.”

The 48th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Lottery registration for the 2017 event will open on Wednesday, March 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at AJC.com/peachtree. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is capped at 60,000 participants, making it the world’s largest 10K.

Additional details about the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race can be found at peachtreeroadrace.org.

