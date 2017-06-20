Road Race runners on elite mission for excellence

It's been several long years since a Georgia native has cross the finish line first for the AJC Peachtree Road Race -- 23 years to be exact.

But, as 11Alive's Melissa Lee found out, there's one prestigious group in town that is hoping to change that.

If you run in the race, it's likely you've taken some time to prepare for the it somehow, some way. Here in Atlanta, there's a small group of elite runners who not only prepare to run the race…they train to win.

"For the last three years, we have focused in on providing the resources that elite athletes need to develop into true Olympic caliber athletes. And to win the Peachtree Road Race, you need to be Olympic caliber," said Rich Kenah, the director for the Atlanta Track Club.

That elite group of 20 men and women are getting a second wind at fulfilling goals made long ago.

Some began competing when they were in middle school. Some ran all through college and just wanted a way to keep running. But all said they run with the Atlanta Track Club to tap into their fullest potential.

"I get out of it a group of great training partners, some really good coaches, some really good athletic gear so, it seemed like a dream come true."

Through these athletes, the Atlanta track club is also hoping to fulfill a dream of its own. It was 1994 when the last female runner from Georgia won the race...1974 on the men's side. And while winning the Peachtree is the prize on the horizon, the Atlanta Track Club has a broader goal in mind.

"Currently, a lot of the Olympic hopefuls are traveling to the west coast to set up that training center, " Kenah said. "We want Atlanta to be known as a center of excellence for runners, jumpers and throwers."

Having one of their own across the finish line first July 4, could help them get there sooner, rather than later.

