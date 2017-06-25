Bringing heart to Cardiac Hill

ATLANTA -- There's no place to bounce back from open-heart surgery like Cardiac Hill.

That's the attitude of one local woman preparing for her first AJC Peachtree Road Race. So 11Alive set out to find out why Yvonne McDaniel has her heart set on the most difficult section of the race.

Like any pillow, the one Yvonne held in her hands represented comfort - soft, welcoming and covered in messages of love. But more than anything, that heart-shaped pillow represents triumph.

"A lot of encouragement lets me know how strong I am," she said.

Less than 2 years after the scare of her life, Yvonne is on the road again. Her heartfelt passion for running is back.

"It's like mental therapy," she said.

Her heart seemed so strong as she competed in race-after-race. Her walls blossomed with medals. Then one day, during a training run, her heart sent her a message.

"My rhythm was off," she said. "Beating was out of whack. I couldn't figure out what was going on."

She said that when she got to mile four, she suddenly found herself on the ground. An EKG and other tests revealed blockage. She was off to Piedmont Hospital for triple bypass surgery.

It seemed Yvonne's running days were over. Then 2016 arrived with complications, more tests, and new heart medication.

After all of that, you'd think the last thing she'd want to do is encounter something called Cardiac Hill. But this imposing incline is the very reason she's running her first AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The most difficult part of the Peachtree takes runners right past Piedmont Hospital where doctors saved Yvonne's life. Learning that was enough to convince her to put her heart back into running and take the heart-shaped pillow with her. She'll take the gift from Piedmont's doctors and nurses on her Peachtree run. The plan is to pause and lift the pillow high.

"I want to conquer Cardiac Hill in front of the hospital to give honor to the doctors and nurses that saved my life," she said. "This is my way of saying I made it. I'm here to run again."

Like her pillow, she wants to be a moving, comforting inspiration to others facing challenges of the heart.

"It's not the end of you," she said. "I'm stronger, I'm better than what I was. I did this."

