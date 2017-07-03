WXIA
CONGRATULATIONS | You finished the race; give us your take on the spirit of the AJC PTRR

Catherine Park, WXIA 4:55 AM. EDT July 04, 2017

ATLANTA - The AJC Peachtree Road Race has been a hallowed annual tradition in Atlanta and this is the 48th race to take place in this fine southern state.

We want to congratulate everyone who trained hard and ran harder to participate in this 10K alongside 60,000 other determined participants.

Give us your take on this year's race and describe what the spirit of the AJC Peachtree Road Race means to you. Post your photos using #Peachtree11 or like the 11Alive Facebook page and post them there. You can also email photos to the 11Alive team here

 

Congratulations again on finishing and have a very happy Fourth of July!

