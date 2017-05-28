ENTER NOW | AJC Peachtree Road Race 'Oh, Say Can You Sing?' contest

In Training for the 2014 AJC Peachtree Road Race has begun. (Photo: 11Alive)

ATLANTA – Summer is around the corner, and so is one of Atlanta’s biggest traditions: the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN!

11Alive is calling on metro Atlanta’s best singers to participate in the “Oh, Say Can You Sing?” contest to win a chance to perform the national anthem at the start line of the world’s largest 10K on July 4th.

To qualify for the contest, entrants must be at least 10 years of age at the time of entry.

A maximum of four (4) individuals may be included in a submission. Maximum one (1) entry per contestant.

To enter the contest:

Email a link to an original video of entrant singing the national anthem to contests@11alive.com – OR – upload a video through 11Alive’s “Your Take” portal at http://yourtake.11Alive.com

Video must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length

Submit your video by Friday, June 9 at 4:59 p.m.

Have fun!

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF RULES

