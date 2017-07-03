Extra security in place for AJC Peachtree Road Race

IMAGE 11ALIVE

ATLANTA -- Police will have new and extra security in place on Tuesday for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, local fireworks shows and all the other big events.

Additional police officers already are staked out on the streets, patrolling and monitoring the six-point-two-mile road-race route that ends at Piedmont Park, as well as the streets around the other Independence Day events.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have new, targeted strategies and plans, to protect the hundreds of thousands of spectators and participants.

Atlanta police say recent attacks from around the world over the last year have taught them there is more they could be doing. And they’ve decided it’s time to use fortifications, barriers and large vehicles to block intruders.

For the first time at the road race, there will be four security checkpoints along the route, where crowds will have to go through screening. And police will require everyone to use clear, plastic bags for their belongings.

“We definitely have to change our tactics and our strategies,” said Deputy Police Chief Timothy Quiller. “In light of everything that has happened, we’re looking for best practices and learning from other agencies throughout the country and throughout the world.”

Atlanta police will be the lead agency directing Tuesday’s security plan, involving other local first responders as well.

