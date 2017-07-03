WXIA
Close

Extra security in place for AJC Peachtree Road Race

Police plan extra precautions throughout the day.

Jon Shirek, WXIA 10:13 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police will have new and extra security in place on Tuesday for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, local fireworks shows and all the other big events.

Additional police officers already are staked out on the streets, patrolling and monitoring the six-point-two-mile road-race route that ends at Piedmont Park, as well as the streets around the other Independence Day events.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have new, targeted strategies and plans, to protect the hundreds of thousands of spectators and participants.

Atlanta police say recent attacks from around the world over the last year have taught them there is more they could be doing. And they’ve decided it’s time to use fortifications, barriers and large vehicles to block intruders.

For the first time at the road race, there will be four security checkpoints along the route, where crowds will have to go through screening. And police will require everyone to use clear, plastic bags for their belongings.

“We definitely have to change our tactics and our strategies,” said Deputy Police Chief Timothy Quiller. “In light of everything that has happened, we’re looking for best practices and learning from other agencies throughout the country and throughout the world.”

Atlanta police will be the lead agency directing Tuesday’s security plan, involving other local first responders as well.

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Heat, humidity lead to AJC Peachtree Road Race 'Red Alert'

WXIA

Is a black flag possible at the 48th AJC Peachtree Road Race?

WXIA

AJC Peachtree Road Race | Full coverage

WXIA

AJC Peachtree Road Race Forecast | Code Red

WXIA

AJC Peachtree Road Race run leads to chance to see the world

WXIA

The first steps: Local woman battles life's hurdles for AJC Peachtree Road Race berth

WXIA

AJC Peachtree Road Race will end with a chill

WXIA

It's Hammer's Time in the AJC Peachtree Road Race

WXIA

Road Closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

WXIA

And the winner of the AJC Peachtree Road Race "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest is...

WXIA

Man to run AJC PTRR after his daughter's surprise entry

WXIA

Father, daughter team up for the AJC Peachtree Road Race every year

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories